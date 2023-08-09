MoI stresses facilitating movement of travelers

KUWAIT: Undersecretary of the Ministry of Interior Lt Gen Anwar Al-Barjas stressed the need to facilitate the movement of travelers, praising the efforts of airport security men, their efficiency and their ability to carry out the tasks and duties entrusted to them. This came in a statement by Barjas quoted in a press release issued by the interior ministry on Wednesday during a tour with Assistant Undersecretary for Ports and Border Security Maj Gen Mansour Al-Awadhi at T5 Airport to determine the level of readiness and procedures followed.

According to the statement, Barjas expressed his appreciation to all employees at the airport for their great role that highlights the honorable civilized face of Kuwait at the point of entry into the country. “First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior Sheikh Talal Al-Khaled Al-Sabah ordered to strengthen the numbers of women police at the airport from all sectors in the ministry during the summer period to carry out the tasks required,” he said.

At the beginning of the tour, Barjas was briefed on the mechanisms of the workflow and dealing with congestion witnessed at the airport in the summer period, the procedures for departures and arrivals, then listened to a brief explanation of the mechanism of checking travelers to achieve a smooth movement of passengers.