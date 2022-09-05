MoI undersecretary inspects special forces

KUWAIT: The Ministry of Interior has announced that the undersecretary, Anwar Al-Barjas, has conducted a supervision of the work process in the special forces department. The inspection aims to make sure that all preparations are in place to provide security to the nation.

Meanwhile, Al-Barjas has also sent his regards to the acting minister, Sheikh Talal Al-Khaled after his instructions were given, regarding the mission of the special forces. He also inspected the education and on field programs to check their effectiveness, in the event of any emergencies. Al-Barjas expressed his admiration for the team’s insistence on work excellence, stressing that, continuous training is at the core of improving the capabilities of the special forces.