Money versus passion: Students face dilemma

By Noor Abdulaziz

KUWAIT: High school gives students an insight into their future endeavors. By crossing paths with teachers, mentors and advisors who help them shape who they want to become, students end up with endless interests, as they are astounded by the options they have at hand. During their adolescence, students are most likely to shift their interests as they discover more career paths. When students are in high school, it is hard to comprehend the idea of restricting themselves to only one path, as they feel choices are endless.

However, as they mature and enter adulthood, they’re forced to get a tighter grip on reality. Some are lucky to have an influential presence that helps guide them into unlocking their potential, like strong parental figures. These people are confident enough to decide what major they want to flourish in early in life. However, there are those who still struggle to understand what skills they’re competent in. This is because most schools lack the ability to establish a strong foundation and structure for their students.

For 17-year-old Yousef, the whole process has been quite stressful. “I think for a lot of us, it is hard to come to terms with the idea that we cannot make jobs out of our hobbies or interests. You have what you enjoy doing and what you should be doing,” he said. “Realistically speaking, if I want to secure a well-paying job, I will have to choose what is in high demand right now. A lot of my older friends went on to major in engineering, but are struggling to find jobs because they went into their majors with great passion, but later realized how deluded they were, because they chose the type of engineering that wasn’t needed in the current job market.

Basically, you must be aware of all this despite being only 17. My future depends on what I choose at this age. No pressure!” Yousef said sarcastically. Conversely, 20-year-old Jana, who is currently a junior in university, shared her experience in choosing her major. “When I was in high school, it was very hard to narrow down exactly what I wanted to do, because I was interested in so many things. I remember I used to joke about being a ‘jack of all trades, master of none’ kind of person, which basically translates to dabbling in a lot of skills rather than focusing on one.

Luckily, my father guided me and helped me grasp what I really wanted to do,” she said. “Now, I realize how lucky I am to have my dad help me understand what I excelled in rather than pressuring me to choose a path that he wanted simply to live vicariously through me, as that is what tends to happen most of the time. My cousin was pressured into being a lawyer by a lot of relatives. It wasn’t until he graduated and passed the bar exam that he realized he utterly despised it.

So, make sure to ask for guidance without seeking validation as you will find yourself trying to fit a mold that does not suit you,” Jana added. Students face a multitude of challenges in their academic journey, one of them being choosing a major they both enjoy and that pays well, as these days, one tends to find oneself fighting an eternal debate of money versus passion.