Mongolian envoy engages with Lulu Kuwait director

KUWAIT: In a significant move to strengthen bilateral trade and economic ties between Mongolia and Kuwait, His Excellency Sergelen Purev, the esteemed Ambassador of Mongolia to Kuwait, paid a momentous visit to the regional office of Lulu Hypermarket in Farwaniya, Kuwait. During the visit on August 28, 2023, Ambassador Sergelen Purev, held a productive meeting with Mohmed Haris, the Director of Lulu Hypermarket Kuwait, and other prominent members of the top management team.

The visit marked a pivotal milestone in exploring various business possibilities, particularly focusing on the import of Mongolian high-quality products into the Kuwaiti market. Both sides expressed their eagerness to forge a long-lasting partnership that will not only boost trade relations but also foster cultural exchange between the two nations. Ambassador Sergelen Purev, commended Lulu Hypermarket’s reputable presence in Kuwait and its pivotal role in the retail sector.

He conveyed his appreciation for Lulu Hypermarket’s commitment to offering a diverse range of quality products to Kuwaiti consumers and tourists alike. During the meeting, Mohmed Haris, extended a warm welcome to Ambassador Sergelen Purev, and his delegation. He expressed keen interest in exploring the untapped potential of Mongolia’s unique and rich offerings, he acknowledged that Kuwaiti consumers have a growing demand for distinctive products from across the globe and expressed Lulu Hypermarket’s commitment to providing an avenue for Mongolian products to reach Kuwaiti consumers.

Both parties discussed various strategies to facilitate the smooth importation of Mongolian products into Kuwait, overcoming any potential hurdles and ensuring compliance with regulations. Additionally, they explored possibilities for joint marketing initiatives to raise awareness of Mongolia’s products and culture within Kuwait. In his remarks, Ambassador expressed his optimism and confidence in the prospects of this partnership. He highlighted that the collaboration between Mongolia and Lulu Hypermarket Kuwait would not only enhance economic prospects but also create meaningful connections between the peoples of both nations.