MP asks about injuries, fights, water use during celebrations

By B Izzak

KUWAIT: MP Khalil Al-Saleh on Thursday sent questions to three ministers inquiring about the number of people admitted to hospitals during the National and Liberation Day celebrations, which were criticized this year as being chaotic. Another lawmaker called on the government to organize the celebrations in a civilized manner based on a well-prepared program.

In his questions to Health Minister Ahmad Al-Awadhi, MP Saleh asked about the number of people admitted to emergency departments at hospitals and the types of injuries they suffered from. He also asked about reports claiming some people suffered eye injuries.

Saleh asked the interior minister about the number of traffic tickets the ministry issued during the celebrations and the number of fights, and whether some people were hit by vehicles. The lawmaker also asked the minister of electricity and water about the quantity of water consumed during the celebrations, amid claims that large quantities of water were wasted by people participating in the celebrations.

MP Shuaib Shaaban called on authorities to organize celebrations marking the National and Liberation Days in a dignified way that suits the two noble occasions. He proposed that the two occasions, which fall on Feb 25 and 26, should be celebrated at sports clubs in each governorate and that authorities should hold a major celebration that includes folkloric programs as a sign of respect for the two national events.

National Assembly Speaker Ahmad Al-Saadoun meanwhile invited MPs to attend regular sessions next week, although the new Cabinet has not been formed. Under Kuwaiti law, the presence of at least one minister is essential to convene parliamentary sessions. The government resigned about six weeks ago, but no one has been asked to form a new Cabinet, although HH the Crown Prince held customary consultations to name a prime minister over a week ago. A number of lawmakers have called to hold Assembly sessions even if the government does not attend.

MP Saud Al-Asfour said on Thursday he will submit a proposal to establish a supreme health council to oversee and regulate health services in the country, which he criticized as backward. The lawmaker said Kuwait spends some KD 3 billion on health services every year, which is the highest among the oil-rich Gulf Cooperation Council members, which include Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Qatar, UAE and Oman, in addition to Kuwait.

But he added that despite massive spending, the standard of health services in Kuwait is the worst among Gulf states. He said the health ministry is the provider, operator, monitor and financier of health services in the country and problems will remain unless this equation is broken by forming the health council to plan health strategies and monitor their implementation.