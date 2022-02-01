MP files to grill foreign minister

By B Izzak

KUWAIT: MP Shuaib Al-Muwaizri yesterday filed to grill Foreign Minister Sheikh Ahmad Nasser Al-Mohammad Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah over a series of allegations, including failure to safeguard Kuwait’s political interests. Sheikh Ahmad, the son of former prime minister Sheikh Nasser Mohammad Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, is the second minister to be targeted with a grilling in the past few weeks after the defense minister, who survived a no-confidence motion last week.

The lawmaker accused the foreign minister of squandering public funds in the ministry of foreign affairs and other government departments under his authority. He also accused the minister of administrative wrongdoings in the ministry and other departments under him. Muwaizri charged that the minister has failed to safeguard the country’s political and security interests and failed to look after the interests of the state and its citizens overseas.

The lawmaker also accused the minister of violating international treaties and covenants and failing to perform his duties as a foreign minister. The grilling request provided no further details to the allegations. The grilling is expected to be debated after eight days during the Assembly’s regular sessions on Feb 8 and 9 or after the Assembly’s national holiday break on March 8 and 9. The grilling could lead to a no-confidence motion, which needs 24 MPs to pass and could result in unseating the minister.

Meanwhile, pro-government lawmaker Hisham Al-Saleh yesterday called on the government to accelerate the employment of Kuwaitis by replacing expatriates who make up the overwhelming majority of the labor market in the country. He said Kuwaitis are capable of replacing expats.