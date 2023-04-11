Mubarak Al-Kabeer governor meets Indian ambassador

KUWAIT: Indian Ambassador Dr Adarsh Swaika met with Governor of Mubarak Al-Kabeer Governorate Mahmoud A. Boushahri on Tuesday. The ambassador thanked the governor for ensuring the welfare of Indian community within his jurisdiction. He also informed him of various steps being taken to increase people-to-people relations, including in the fields of tourism and healthcare.
Related Articles
Education Minister meets US Ambassador
10/03/2021
Decree issued to form Kuwait’s new Cabinet
01/08/2022
Check AlsoClose