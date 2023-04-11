KuwaitOther News

Mubarak Al-Kabeer governor meets Indian ambassador

KUWAIT: Indian Ambassador Dr Adarsh Swaika met with Governor of Mubarak Al-Kabeer Governorate Mahmoud A. Boushahri on Tuesday. The ambassador thanked the governor for ensuring the welfare of Indian community within his jurisdiction. He also informed him of various steps being taken to increase people-to-people relations, including in the fields of tourism and healthcare.

