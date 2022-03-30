Mubarak ‘Alaikom Al-Shahar!

By US Ambassador to Kuwait Alina L Romanowski

On behalf of the US Embassy, I want to wish all Muslims in Kuwait and around the world a happy Ramadan. Ramadan is a season of fasting, worship, and community, observed every year by two billion Muslims across the globe, nearly four million of whom reside in the United States. As President Biden said: “Muslim Americans have enriched our country since its founding. They are as diverse and vibrant as the America they have helped build.”

Today, the United States boasts a thriving community of Muslims from a diverse range of backgrounds, including thousands of Kuwaiti nationals who’ve chosen to make the United States their home while they study or work. And for more than 31,000 US citizens living in Kuwait, Ramadan 2022 is an especially exciting time. Kuwait’s beautiful traditions, ranging from festive ghabgas and Girgiaan to buzzing diwaniyas, will be enjoyed by all during the holy month. May this be a blessed month full of health and prosperity for you and your loved ones.