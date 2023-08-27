Mudhaf qualifying for 2024 Paris Olympics a significant achievement

KUWAIT: President of Kuwait Shooting Club Duaij Al-Otaibi announced on Sunday that the qualification of shooter Khalid Al-Mudhaf for the upcoming 2024 Paris Olympics and securing the first qualification slot for Kuwait in this major sporting event is a significant achievement for Kuwaiti shooting. Otaibi stated in a press statement following the official reception of the delegation that participated in the recently concluded World Championship in Azerbaijan that champion Mudhaf managed to qualify after delivering an outstanding performance in the individual trap shooting competition, earning him the third place and a bronze medal.

Otaibi added Mudhaf’s victory was expected, given his high ranking in this sport at the global level and his consistent success in major tournaments in recent times, commending his performance throughout all stages of the competition, which enabled him to achieve this significant win. He noted that the club will strive to qualify more shooters for the Olympics, as they will participate in the Asian Championship in Korea in October of this year, as well as in the Asian Shotgun Championships hosted by the country in Jan 2024, along with other qualifying tournaments that continue until April next year.

Otaibi emphasized that these consecutive achievements in shooting would not have been possible without the care and significant support from HH the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and HH the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, as well as sports officials in the state. Mudhaf said this victory and qualification mark the first step towards more Kuwaiti shooters qualifying for this major global event, expressing his confidence in securing more qualification slots in the upcoming qualifying tournaments due to the high level of talent they possess.

He added that he will prepare vigorously for the Olympics in accordance with the plan set by the technical committee of the federation and the Kuwaiti national team coaches, dedicating this achievement to HH the Amir and HH the Crown Prince, as well as the Kuwaiti shooting community.