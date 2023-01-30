Municipal Council approves entrance and exit in Dhajeej

KUWAIT: The Municipal Council approved the request of the Public Authority for Roads and Land Transport to create an entrance and exit for the Jaber Al-Ahmad Circuit site in the Dhajeej area from Road (6.5). Director General of Kuwait Municipality Ahmed Al-Manfouhi presented five projects during the 12th regular session of this year which come within the government’s work program.

“The first project includes a cultural center for entertainment at Abdullah Al-Ahmad street which will be executed in five phases at a cost of up to KD 500 million. In support of the vision of New Kuwait 2035, the Kuwait Municipality, in cooperation with an international office, has prepared the initial designs for the project, obtained the approval for studies on traffic system and determined the feasibility of the project and its social and environmental impact,” Al-Manfouhi said.

“In view of the importance of the project, the Municipality decided to invite investors wishing to participate in designing, licensing, constructing, maintaining and managing it. The Municipality will call for potential investors to invest in the project in accordance with the rules and regulations mentioned in the qualification brochure. Those who are qualified will be asked to submit their bid, including their technical and economic feasibility studies that meet the conditions contained in the bidding prerequisites,” he clarified.

“The second project is to develop Sulaibikhat Bay, but there are some obstacles with the Supreme Council for the Environment on one of its main articles, indicating that the Municipality is working to find solutions to those hurdles and then put it up with the same mechanism that is being implemented in the Abdullah Al-Ahmad project,” he indicated.

“As for the third project, the economic zone in Abdali, aims to support investment initiatives that will work on boosting local and domestic products, as there are detailed building regulations listed and are now being worked on. For the fourth project, it will work on ending the phenomenon of residential investment in private residential areas, as procedures are being coordinated to end it,” he added.

“As for the last project, it is related to the development of Jahra waterfront to create a new identity for Kuwaiti society, and it is in the process of tendering the project now,” he concluded.