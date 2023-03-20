Municipal Council approves initiatives to reconstruct souq, beautify beach

KUWAIT: The Municipal Council in its main session on Monday (headed by Abdullah Al-Mahri), approved initiatives for Kuwait commercial banks to reconstruct the sites damaged by the fire of Souq Al-Mubarakiya and a beautification project and the development of part of Shuwaikh beach. The director general of Kuwait Municipality Ahmed Al-Manfouhi said during the session that the Council of Ministers agreed to accept this donation for the reconstruction of the sites damaged by the fire incident in Souk Al-Mubarakiya so that the area is rebuilt with the same heritage and architectural character and in coordination with the concerned authorities.

He stated that the initiatives was presented to the council for approval in provisions of Article (21) paragraph (13) of the municipal law no (33) of 2016, which stipulates the competence of the municipal council to accept unconditional donations for the activities of the municipality after the approval of the Council of Ministers, which applies to all transactions of this kind.

Al-Manfouhi explained that the bank will submit the project to an advisory office for implementation in accordance with the conditions set for it, and the restoration and reconstruction process will be carried out under the supervision of the municipality as one of its projects. He pointed out that the rehabilitation and development of the square next to the national market, which is one of the municipal projects will be done with a special donation from a local bank, as part of the trend to encourage the private sector – stressing that accepting the donation is subject to the approval of the Municipal Council.

He further stated that the municipality will make recommendation after the completion of the project, in case of addition of kiosks for commercial purposes. The council also approved the initiative of one of the banks to beautify and develop part of Shuwaikh beach, provided that the implementation of the works should be in accordance with the requirements of the Ministry of Public Works, the Ministry of electricity and water, the general Authority for agriculture and Fisheries Affairs and any other bodies that require coordination with them before the implementation of the works.

The council also approved the objection of the Minister of State for Municipal Affairs on the proposal to license Rehabilitation Centers for people with intellectual disabilities in residential areas to be close to their place of residence and residential areas for further study with the competent authorities. The council also approved the request of the Ministry of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs to expand the Ayed Al-Mutairi mosque located in Khaitan area, in addition to approving the proposal to classify cleaning companies according to capacity, capabilities and experience. – KUNA