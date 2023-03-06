Municipal council decides fate of two entertainment projects

KUWAIT: The Municipal Council approved Monday a request from The Public Institution for Social Security in Kuwait to allocate a piece of land for the development of an educational and entertainment project in Al-Jahra Governorate, reported KUNA.

The educational and entertainment project was initially meant to be executed by the Public Authority for Agriculture Affairs and Fish Resources, according to media reports. But ownership has now been transferred to the social security institution. Early reports regarding the project said it was planned to become a landmark destination in Kuwait and the region.

It would include a zoo, cultural and educational centers, restaurants, a resort, indoor and outdoor waterparks and areas for horseback riding and playing golf. The ambitious project, which has been reportedly under discussion for nearly 12 years, was expected to attract foreign investors and create many jobs for Kuwaitis.

Also on Monday, the council rejected the “Al-Jahra Corniche” development project, which would have designated more than 5 million square meters of land between the Doha western station and Al-Jahra Nature Reserve for investment by the private sector.

The council’s technical committee had recommended the approval of the project at its meeting in early February. The project would have included governmental and residential buildings and amenities, including a tram station. There were also plans to build resorts, a soccer academy and a center for environmental research in the area. The project has been in discussion since at least July 2022 when the Council of Ministers recommended that relevant government bodies begin researching the project.

Kuwait Municipality had stipulated – as a condition for the final approval of the project – that the council would work with the finance ministry to remove the chalets already present in the area. – Agencies