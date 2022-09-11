Municipal inspectors protest for third day

KUWAIT: Hygiene inspectors at Kuwait Municipality, continued their demonstration for the third consecutive day at the Municipality headquarters, against a decision to transfer them by Municipality Minister Rana Al-Fares. Consultant of the union of municipality workers, Mohammed Al-Aradah, announced that the decision will be made only by the end of this week.

“A group of workers at the union met Municipality Minister Al-Fares, who promised to make a decision by the end of the week on transfers within the same area rather than to other governorates,” Aradah revealed. He asked inspectors to return to their work at their current centers until a decision has been made. “The minister expressed her admiration of the inspectors’ efforts and said that they deserved respect and appreciation for their work,” he added.