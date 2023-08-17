Municipality calls for location allowance

KUWAIT: The Director General of Kuwait Municipality, Saud Al-Dabbous, sent a letter to the president of the Civil Service Bureau that included adding the distant location allowance to the salary certificate. Al-Dabbous wrote in his letter that the request came based on what is required by public interest and to facilitate administrative procedures for the public benefit of workers who are doing engineering jobs with supplementary insurance.

Since the administrative procedures regarding the payment of the location allowance led to the non-appearance of the allowance in the salary certificate and the instability of the monthly contribution for this type of allowance in the supplementary insurance, there was a request from the Society of Engineers on May 11 stating that Kuwaiti engineers working in the municipality should be able to include the site allowance in the salary report certificate, similar to what has been implemented in some government agencies.

Al-Dabbous added that the inclusion of the distant location allowance, which is paid at the full monthly value, is included in the elements of the supplementary salary for social insurance in accordance with the provisions of the article regarding the jobs, allowances, and bonuses of engineers. The mechanism followed by the municipality is the disbursement according to the conditions of entitlement, and the allowance is deducted automatically in the event that the employee enjoys one of the types of leaves through integrated systems.