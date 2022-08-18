Municipality shuts down 35 basements

KUWAIT: Kuwait Municipality announced Thursday that a total of 35 violating basements have been shut down in the second week of its inspection campaign on commercial estates. “The campaign with the cooperation of the Kuwaiti Fire Force aims to prohibit the use of basements as storage or stores in violation of licensing regulations,” the municipality said in a press conference.

“Throughout the second week, a total of 136 tickets and warnings have been issued, 13 basements have been emptied and 36 violating departments have been blocked,” the municipality clarified. The municipality stressed the importance of increasing its inspections in all governorates in order to ensure no violations are occurring. – KUNA