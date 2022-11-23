Municipality shuts fitness centers, arrests workers

KUWIAT: The Kuwait Municipality sent an emergency team for field inspections on several fitness and wellness centers in Jabriya and Salmiya areas in Hawalli governorate. The inspection resulted in the arrest of a number of workers who were taken into custody for engaging in immoral activities. The team also issued violations on three stores in addition to shutting down two others.

Head of the emergency in Hawalli Municipality branch, Ibrahim Al-Sabaan said: “The campaign in Jabriya and Hawalli was carried out to enforce safety and security of the people and ensure health regulations are strictly complied by the businesses at all health centers.”

“We have arrested a number of workers who were involved in immoral acts and issued three violations on stores that did not follow regulations such as advertisement, licensing and expired health insurance. Moreover, two stores were shut down. The first, the owner exceeded space indicated in licensing, while the other in Salmiya, has changed the location of the store without obtaining a license from the municipality,” he clarified.

He said the Municipality will make sure that regular field inspections are conducted by supervisory teams at all governorates and called on business owners to strictly follow regulations stipulated by the Municipality.