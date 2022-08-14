KuwaitOther News

Municipality teams crack down on basements’ violations

KUWAIT: Kuwait Municipality Campaigns against the use of buildings basements for commercial purposes continue as inspectors are intensifying their field tours in investment areas. The supervisory team of Hawally closed three basements used for purposes other than what they were licensed for. Meanwhile 127 shades on state property were removed. In Ahmadi, two citations were issued and three engineering warnings were handed out, in addition to closing two basements.

