Municipality to give allowances to inspectors

KUWAIT: Dr Rana Al-Fares, Minister of Municipality, contacted the civil service commission to give danger and pollution allowance for hygiene inspectors and to those officials involved in the handling of pollution, noise, garbage and violations. She has also requested that the inspectors responsible for judicial arrests and those responsible to issue construction violations be given a similar allowance.

Meanwhile, the municipality has asked those who have applied for the vacancies of lawyers at the legal department to visit the online site of the municipality and confirm the status of their applications and also choose a date for their examination by Kuwait University.