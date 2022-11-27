Municipality union meets CSC, ends sit-in

KUWAIT: The Municipality union announced ending a sit-in by employees after meeting with the head of the Civil Service Commission, who promised them to resolve their demands. The Kuwait Municipality Workers Union had begun a sit-in on Sunday to protest what it described as the suffering of the workers of engineering jobs at the Municipality as a result of the CSC’s neglect and procrastination in approving due allowances.

A number of protestors insisted that the sit-in is a protest against the neglect of workers’ rights, and that other steps might follow. Consultant to the Kuwait Trade Union Federation and former head of the Municipality union Muhammad Al-Arada said: “The sit-in came after nearly four years of fair demands, which the CSC has been ignoring. The next steps might even reach a complete strike if the rights of municipal employees are not met.”

He pointed out that the number of participants in the sit-in ranged between 100-150 engineers and occupants of engineering jobs among Kuwait Municipality employees. However, he indicated there was a good gesture, as the head of the CSC requested a meeting with the head of the union to discuss the fair demands of the union, “which is a praiseworthy step, as dialogue is always the best way to solve any problem”.