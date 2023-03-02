“My Metro Pharmacy” opens with unique children play area

KUWAIT: Metro Medical Group, a leading healthcare chain in Kuwait, has announced the opening of its fourth pharmacy, My Metro Pharmacy, located in the newly inaugurated Super Metro Specialized Medical Center in Fahaheel. The opening was celebrated on Feb 24 2023, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony in the presence of several dignitaries, including ambassadors, ministers, and socio-cultural leaders.

My Metro Pharmacy offers a range of high-quality medicines and healthcare products to cater to the needs of patients and customers. It operates from 6 am to 2 am, providing round-the-clock service to patients in need. As part of the launch, the pharmacy is offering an exclusive discount of up to 10 percent on all medicines for the first three months. This offer is a testament to Metro Medical Group’s commitment to providing affordable healthcare to the people of Kuwait.

Apart from providing pharmaceutical products, the new clinic also offers a unique feature that sets it apart from other clinics in Kuwait. It houses a “play station”, the first of its kind in the country, which provides children accompanying patients an opportunity to indulge in a little entertainment while waiting for their loved ones. The aim is to make optimal use of the extra time and provide a memorable experience for children, making it a fun and happy visit for everyone.

The opening of My Metro Pharmacy is part of Metro Medical Group’s commitment to expanding its healthcare services and reach to patients in Kuwait. The Super Metro Specialized Medical Center, where the pharmacy is located, offers a range of medical services, including cardiology, neurology, urology, internal medicine, pediatrics, family medicine, and much more.

It also offers specialized dental and pediatric dental services, in addition to an ENT, eye specialist, optical specialists, a hearing center, derma and cosmetology services, laser procedures, MRI, CT & Dexa scans, digital x-rays, endoscopy, colonoscopy and radiology. The center also provides 2D, 3D, and 4D ultrasound, MoH-approved PCR tests, laboratory, pharmacy, ambulance and home care services.

The center accepts all insurance cards and provides other conveniences such as a cafeteria, auditorium, and ample car parking facilities for visitors. On top of this, it also offers discounted medical procedures, free doctor consultations, and a full body checkup for KD10 for the first three months from the inauguration date.