Nama charity, Takaful ink partnership agreement

KUWAIT: Nama charity signed a partnership agreement with the Takaful Association for the care of prisoners ‘ families in the framework of enhancing joint cooperation and coordinating efforts to bring joy to dozens of prisoners and their families. The vice president of the Social Reform Society, Mohammed Al-Omar, said in a press statement on Friday that Nama has been partnering in its charitable and humanitarian work with government and private institutions, pointing out that the agreement will help families who have lost a breadwinner.

Al-Omar stressed the importance of the participation and cooperation of all parties concerned with prisoners and their families to provide assistance to them, explaining that God urged his worshippers to provide their zakat. Nama CEO Saad Al-Otaibi said that the agreement will benefit a large group of well-wishers in Kuwait. Al-Otaibi pointed out that Nama seeks to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals of the United Nations by supporting in several areas, including the needy families.

He stressed that Nama has set within its strategy the need for cooperation and partnership with charitable bodies in order to develop charitable work and activate the mechanism of dealing with it, both with institutions and official bodies, stressing the importance of compassion and solidarity on which the people of Kuwait have placed great emphasis. The chairman of the Takaful Association, Musaid mendani, said that the association is keen to continue to implement its strategic policies aimed at providing care, aid and assistance to needy prisoners and their families and payment of fees for male and female students from the children of prisoners to continue their studies. – KUNA