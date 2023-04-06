Namaa distributes food items, conducts operations in Kenya

KUWAIT: Namaa Kuwait Charity foundation has completed its aid and medical assistance for people in need in Kenya within its framework to continue its charitable efforts around the world. Director of communication and information technology at the foundation, Abdulaziz Al-Kanderi said that the campaign is aimed at containing the humanitarian crisis in Kenya, especially with the spread of diseases, poverty and malnutrition.

The work of the medical teams included conducting the necessary medical examinations for patients, dispensing medicines, and providing them with appropriate health instructions. The teams also conducted nearly 100 eye operations, from vision correction to cataract removal.” Aid campaigns included “Halal earning” which is a program of 16 different projects that aimed at sustaining income for families and the needy, by providing various sewing machines, food shops, and bicycles that facilitate their transportation.

The aid includes distributing 200 Ramadan baskets containing food items, as well as distributing gifts and toys to children. The foundation seeks to reduce the spread of poverty, unemployment and diseases in societies. Al-Kanderi expressed his thanks to the Embassy of Kuwait in Kenya for its support and facilitation of relief campaigns. – KUNA