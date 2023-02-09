Nancy Ajram donates concert proceeds to Syria

KUWAIT: Lebanese singer Nancy Ajram said she would donate proceeds from her highly-anticipated concert in Kuwait to people affected by the earthquake in Syria. The sold-out concert, where she will perform alongside Majed Al-Mohandes, will be held Friday as part of the “Kuwait’s February” festival.

Ajram retweeted a tweet from “ET Arabic” that claimed she would be making the donation. Ajram will also donate a large portion of the profits from her upcoming American-Canadian tour, Producer Yousef Harb reportedly said. A public auction will be held at every concert in the tour, of which all proceeds will go to humanitarian aid.