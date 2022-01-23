National Assembly won’t have isolation room for infected MPs

KUWAIT: The Secretariat of Kuwait National Assembly decided yesterday that the parliament will have no isolation room for MPs infected with coronavirus (COVID-19) in the coming parliamentary sessions. The decision is based on the recommendations of the Ministry of Health, according to a post on the Secretariat’s Twitter account. It displayed messages exchanged in their regard between National Assembly Speaker Marzouq Al-Ghanem and Minister of Health Dr Khaled Al-Saeed. On Wednesday, Ghanem, responding to a request from some MPs, sought medical advice from the minister who is entitled to take exceptional measures to protect the country from the outbreak of pandemic pursuant to Article 15 of Act 8 (1969) on health precautions.

Speaker Ghanem had yesterday adjourned a scheduled session due to lack of quorum after the Cabinet members failed to attend. The session was scheduled to take place upon parliamentary request in order to look into amendments to nationality-bearing articles in the judicial law. Also yesterday, a meeting between National Assembly Speaker Marzouq Al-Ghanem, His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah and Chairman of the Supreme Judicial Council and the Court of Cassation Justice Ahmad Al-Ajeel was held at Bayan Palace. The meeting took place at the behest of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah. – KUNA