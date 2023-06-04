National Guard celebrates officer graduation

KUWAIT: Kuwait National Guard celebrated on Sunday the graduation of a new batch of cadets studying to become medical officers, medical assistants, engineering officers and field officers with a university degree. According to a press release, the Undersecretary of the National Guard Lieutenant General Engineer Hashim Al-Rifai conveyed to cadets the greetings of His Highness Sheikh Salem Al-Ali Al-Sabah, Chief of the National Guard, and Sheikh Faisal Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, Deputy Chief of the National Guard.

He said he was pleased that a new group of officers are joining the National Guard to support their brothers in arms. Rifai stressed that loyalty and belonging to the homeland is the most precious thing that a person possesses, pointing out that their goal should be to defend their precious land and achieve security and safety for its citizens under wise leadership.

Director of the Training Directorate Brigadier General Rashid Fahd confirmed the keenness of the Guard leadership to translate the objectives of the guidance document 2025 titled “protection and support”, by upgrading the guard in various military, administrative and technical fields and qualifying its cadres scientifically and militarily to perform their duties efficiently and ably. He called on graduates to gain experience from their predecessors and comply with the orders and instructions issued by their superiors, stressing commitment to the principles and values of Islam. – KUNA