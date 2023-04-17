National guard deputy chief tours monitoring stations

KUWAIT: Deputy Chief of the National Guard Sheikh Faisal Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah inspected the two fixed pollution and radiation monitoring stations in the northern industrial island and the southern industrial island of Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah Causeway. The stations are under the jurisdiction of Sheikh Salem Al-Ali Center for chemical defense and radiation monitoring at the National Guard.

Sheikh Faisal toured the two stations, which are among 29 in the country, and reviewed the chemical, radiation and biological pollutant detectors, ensuring they gave accurate readings. He said the centers include the latest equipment and devices that allow for chemical and radiation detection in selected areas of the country and are able to record pollution rates and perform their role in combating radiation leakage.