National Guard officers urged to fulfil duty oath

KUWAIT: Deputy Chief of the National Guard Sheikh Faisal Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah congratulated the graduates of batch 18 from the Ahmed bin Mohammed Military College in the State of Qatar. He stressed leadership’s keenness on meeting the graduates and called on them to fulfil the oath they took to serve their country and take advantage of their education while performing their duties. Sheikh Faisal relayed Kuwait’s leadership’s blessings for the graduates, who earned the honor of defending their homeland alongside their colleagues in the National Guard and under Kuwait’s wise leadership.

Sheikh Faisal conveyed a congratulatory message to the graduates on behalf of the Chief of the National Guard His Highness Sheikh Salem Al-Ali Al-Sabah, according to a press statement released Sunday. The graduates took their oath in the presence of Sheikh Faisal. One of the graduates, Lieutenant Abdullah Musfer Saad, was honored for placing ninth among his peers. – KUNA