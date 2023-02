Brussels: The NATO leader Jens Stoltenberg has no plans to extend his mandate for a fourth time and expects to be replaced in October, the military alliance said Sunday.

“The mandate of Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg has been extended three times and he has served for a total of almost nine years,” spokeswoman Oana Lungescu said. “The Secretary General’s term comes to an end in October of this year and he has no intention to seek another extension of his mandate.”