Kuwait: The Kuwaiti Naval Force announced on Sunday that a live-ammunition exercise would take place on June 5-8 daily from 7:00 am until 6:00 pm local-time southeast of the country’s waters.

The force said in a statement that the exercise would take place 16.5 nautical miles from east of Ras Julaia area to Qaruh Island and six nautical miles east of Ras Al-Zour to Umm Al-Maradim Island.

The statement asked seafarers to take precaution and avoid the exercise area.