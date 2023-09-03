NBK announces 2nd millionaire; Jawhara prizes up to KD 4,925,000

KUWAIT: In line with National Bank of Kuwait’s (NBK) commitment to delivering a comprehensive banking experience, complemented by exceptional rewards programs and the most lucrative prizes in Kuwait, the bank has increased the value of Al-Jawhara grand prize four times starting from the beginning of the year to KD 1,000,000, with three annual draws. In this context, NBK has unveiled the second winner to secure the grand prize and attain millionaire status this year, with Ali Hussain Abbas Al-Mahmeed being announced as the winner.

The draw was conducted electronically under the supervision of a delegate from the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, as well as a representative from the international firm “Deloitte.” This protocol aligns with NBK’s collaboration with an external auditor to ensure that the process adheres to the directives set by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry. Since the beginning of 2023, NBK has more than doubled the cumulative value of Al-Jawhara Account draw prizes to an annual total of KD 4,925,000, and the value of the weekly draw prize has also been increased by four times to KD 20,000.

Commenting on this event, Mohamed Al-Othman, Chief Executive Officer of the Consumer and Digital Banking Group at National Bank of Kuwait said: “We are thrilled to announce the second millionaire of the year, as a result of our decision to increase the amount of Al-Jawhara Account prizes by more than double. This initiative demonstrates our dedication to providing the highest level of services to our customers and enhancing the overall quality of their banking experience”.

“Increasing Al-Jawhara prizes highlights NBK’s strategic commitment to providing customers with a comprehensive banking journey, encompassing exceptional rewards, top-notch banking services, and unique products”. “Al-Jawhara Account serves as a significant avenue for earning, saving, and future planning for all family members. Furthermore, it contributes to fostering a culture of savings and advancing financial inclusion through its initiatives”.

Al-Othman emphasized that NBK’s services and payment solutions are built upon constant engagement with customers, aiming to understand their requirements. This is accomplished using thorough analyses that employ analytical tools and customer surveys. The account can be opened very easily through NBK Mobile Banking or NBK Online Banking for existing customers or by visiting the nearest NBK branch.

The minimum opening balance for Al-Jawhara Account is KD 400, and the maximum limit to be held by customer is KD 500,000 in all Al-Jawhara Accounts. If no withdrawals or transfers are made on the account during the holding period, the customers will receive an additional chance to enter the draw for every KD 50 held in the account, doubling their chance to win.