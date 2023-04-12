NBK distributes thousands of Iftar meals

KUWAIT: As part of fulfilling its ongoing corporate social responsibilities and on the occasion of the Holy Month of Ramadan, National Bank of Kuwait (NBK)’s Public Relations Team distributed thousands of meals and special convoys to fasters daily at many Areas in Kuwait. This initiative comes within the framework of the ongoing “Do Good Deeds in Ramadan” philanthropic campaign launched by the bank.

“NBK Iftar banquets, an annual NBK philanthropic tradition and a landmark activity within the bank’s corporate social responsibility, acquired much more momentum this year distributing daily thousands of Iftar banquets at many Areas in Kuwait, including Farwaniya, Salmiya and Mahboula, Hawally, Bneid El Gar, Mubarakiya, Sharq in addition to hospitals: Amiri, Mubarak and Sabah as well as Jleeb Fire Station”, said Talal Al Turki, NBK Public Relations Senior Manager.

“The distribution scale and range of NBK Iftar banquets this year also included distributing fast-breaking meals via special convoys to various crowded locations in Kuwait. A large number of NBK staff volunteers was ready to serve the fasters”, Al Turki added. For almost three decades, the Ramadan program comprised a series of activities and initiatives aimed at encouraging community engagement and solidarity in Kuwait.

“NBK hopes to encourage a greater sense of responsibility during the holy month”, Al Turki noted. It is worth mentioning that NBK’s NBK Iftar banquet campaign launched with the commencement of the Holy Month of Ramadan as part of an extensive social program comprising a multitude of philanthropic activities.