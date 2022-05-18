NBK gold sponsor of AUM career fair

KUWAIT: In line with its continuous support of fresh graduates as they make the first step in their professional career, National Bank of Kuwait (NBK) participated as the Gold Sponsor of the American University of the Middle East (AUM) Career Fair 2022 held during May with a view to encourage students to navigate the labor market and get directly in touch with employers.

NBK’s participation in AUM Career Fair reflects its belief in the importance of supporting the young students and fresh graduates and providing them with suitable job opportunities in an important sector like the banking and financial sector, as NBK is an active participant in the events aiming to support promising national talent in Kuwait.

On this occasion, Emad Al-Ablani, GM – Group Human Resources at National Bank of Kuwait, said: “NBK continues to cement its leading role among private sector institutions in soliciting, training, upskilling national talent and qualifying them for working in the banking sector.” Ablani pointed out that NBK has the highest employee retention rates and is the employer of choice for national talents in the private sector, adding that the bank is the largest employer of national labor in the private sector.

“Group Human Resources strategy is based on soliciting high-caliber national talent, serving the goals of New Kuwait Vision 2035 by increasing national labor ratio in the banking sector, and supporting the national economy by recruiting local talent,” he elaborated.

He explained that graduates are an important source for the bank to solicit talent, which contribute to its change agenda and the remarkable transformation, thanks to their high potential that require the proper guidance. On the other hand, the Bank provides a unique training and development environment to enhance the skills of its employees and build their professional career.

Gadeer Al-Kooheji, Recruitment Manager, Group Human Resources at National Bank of Kuwait said: “Career fairs offer NBK a great opportunity to spread its work culture among students and fresh graduates, and encourage them to join the private sector.” “NBK’s booth witnessed a noticeable turnout from the fair visitors, as Group Human Resources staff provided answers to all inquiries raised by the students who filled out the job applications for available vacancies,” she added.

NBK is committed to provide training programs for young Kuwaiti fresh graduates and students, to equip them with the expertise, professional knowledge, and on-job training, as professional preparation for them to navigate their way into the labor market, reflecting its role as one of the key supporters of the youth among local private sector institutions.

NBK’s efforts in soliciting national talents go in line with its development and training plans aimed to invest in national cadres and prepare a promising banking generation. The bank also offers a number of training courses and professional academic programs, being one of the leading banking institutions in Kuwait in organizing training programs for the youth.

During the fair, the Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the American University of the Middle East (AUM), Dr Fahad Ibrahim Al-Othman, presented an honorary shield to Emad Al-Ablani, GM – Group Human Resources, in appreciation of NBK’s role in supporting and nurturing fresh graduates.