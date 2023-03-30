NBK honored for efforts in serving Kuwaiti society

KUWAIT: The Kuwait Association for Learning Differences (KALD) has honored National Bank of Kuwait (NBK) for its significant social responsibility contributions, particularly in supporting education, students and young talent. This honoring demonstrates NBK’s clear footprint in serving the Kuwaiti society, in continuation of its unwavering approach and culture to deliver on its CSR commitments.

This came on the sidelines of KALD’s eleventh talent show held at the American University in Kuwait (AUK), with the participation of the families of students from several schools, to celebrate the talents and abilities of their children who gave performances on stage including recital of poetry, singing, acting and playing music.

The honoring trophy was received on behalf of the bank by Senior Public Relations Officer at NBK Joanne Al Abdul-Jaleel, who in turn honored the participating schools and the show’s winners, with the participation of the jury consisting of the Actress Elham Al-Fadalah, Director Youssef Al-Hashash, Director Yarub Bourhama and Dr Yacoub Al-Khubaizi.

The participating students came from eight schools including: Dasman Bilingual School, Al Maarefa Model School, Umm Hani Civil School (for Special Needs), Sadeem Model School, Universal Civilizations Academy School, Manarat School, Jon Kuwait School and Kuwait English School.

“We are proud of our participation in all civil society activities, especially those that provide care for our children and bring happiness and joy to them and their families,” Abdul-Jaleel said. “NBK is committed to deliver on its CSR commitments as the largest private sector institution by actively participating in various initiatives and events aiming to achieve development of society,” she added.

Abdul-Jaleel noted that NBK’s CSR contributions cover many areas including healthcare, culture, education and charity, which all aim to achieve equality among all segments of society and provide equal opportunity for everyone to take part in achieving sustainable development for our society.

Since founding, National Bank of Kuwait has been demonstrating firm commitment with CSR culture as one of its top priorities to serve all segments of society. To this end, it made significant investments to support the community across various fields, and launched many important programs covering various areas like education, healthcare, employment, training, nurture of national talent, social welfare and support programs, as well as sports initiatives and environmental activities.