NBK, KRCS distribute cooling devices to families in need

KUWAIT: National Bank of Kuwait (NBK) and Kuwait Red Crescent Society (KRCS) have distributed essential electric cooling devices to unprivileged families in Kuwait. The campaign aims to offer a refreshing summer for low-income families facing hard weather conditions. The campaign is a way of showing appreciation and solidarity to those families.

Yaqoub Al Baqer, NBK Public Relations Senior Manager, expressed his sincere appreciation to Kuwait Red Crescent Society for its prompt response and efforts to help those in need. “We are pleased and proud to be a part of this noble campaign that aims to provide vulnerable people with the needed aid to protect them from extreme heat,” he added.

“NBK strives to support various private and public humanitarian missions in meeting their needs and achieving their humanitarian and social goals”, he noted. “This aid is part of our corporate social responsibility (CSR) program, which seeks to support initiatives that make a profound impact on the lives of communities around Kuwait.

We thank the Kuwait Red Crescent Society for their noble efforts, and the continued aide they provide to people in need,” he stressed. NBK has been dedicated in helping KRCS across different sectors such as healthcare, education and relief. The Summer Campaign helps KRCS achieve its strategy by ensuring all beneficiaries receive the necessary aid. The campaign, supported NBK targets low-income families to keep them cool during hot weather.