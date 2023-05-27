NBK named ‘Best Bank in Kuwait’

KUWAIT: National Bank of Kuwait (NBK) was named “Best Bank in Kuwait” for 2023 by Global Finance, in its annual survey for the Best Banks in the Middle East, based on the input from a large panel of experts, analysts, corporate financial executives, bankers and banking consultants worldwide. Global Finance mentioned that this year’s Awards recognize the financial institutions that offer the broadest range of services as well as the reliability required for long-term financial relationships.

In selecting NBK as Best Bank in Kuwait, Global Finance relied on a set of criteria including: growth in assets, profitability, geographic reach, strategic relationships, new business development and innovation in products. Global Finance, founded in 1987 and headquartered in New York, is one of the most reputable magazines specialized in finance and economics. It has a circulation of 50,000 readers in 193 countries worldwide, including senior corporate and financial officers responsible for making investment and strategic decisions at multinational companies and financial institutions.

The magazine conducts various surveys annually about innovation and profitability for banks and financial institutions all over the world, based on which it selects top performers on the regional and international levels. National Bank of Kuwait is regarded as the top financial institution in Kuwait with actual predominance among commercial banks’ sector.

It is consistently awarded one of the highest credit ratings among all banks of the Middle East, collectively from the Big 3 Credit Rating Agencies: Moody’s, Fitch and Standard & Poor’s. NBK also stands out in terms of broad local and global network, including branches, subsidiaries and representative offices across key financial hubs worldwide including China, Geneva, London, Paris, New York, and Singapore, as well as its regional presence in Lebanon, Egypt, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Iraq, and the UAE.