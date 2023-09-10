NBK opens its new branch at Al Khiran Hybrid Outlet Mall

KUWAIT: Seeking to be always closer to customers to serve their needs wherever they are, NBK has announced opening its new branch at Al Khiran Hybrid Outlet Mall, providing customers with quick and easy banking all week round. The new branch is receiving customers every Saturday to Thursday from 10AM to 10PM, and Friday from 4 PM 10 PM. The branch also incorporates an ITM enabling customers to talk directly to an NBK Agent for assistance with their banking transactions anytime in a quick and easy way, using audio and video conferencing, while maintaining high security and privacy.

The opening ceremony was attended by Isam Al-Sager, Vice-Chairman and Group CEO of National Bank of Kuwait, Shaikha Al-Bahar, Deputy Group CEO of NBK and Salah Al-Fulaij, CEO of NBK-Kuwait, who received Mohammed J Al Marzouq, Chairman of Tamdeen Group and Abdulwahab M Al Marzouq, Vice-Chairman of Tamdeen Group. The event was also attended by Mohammed Al-Othman, CEO of Consumer and Digital Banking Group at NBK, Hisham Al-Nusif, Deputy GM – Consumer Banking Group at NBK, Ali Al-Mulla, AGM – Head of Domestic Branches, Consumer Banking Group at NBK, Ghadeer Al-Awadhi, AGM – Consumer Banking Group at NBK, in addition to a group of Consumer Banking Group executives.

NBK welcomed the new branch visitors on the first day of operation by presenting coffee and snacks from Press Café, as well as gift vouchers redeemable at partner outlets of NBK Rewards Program. Speaking on this, Ali Al-Mulla, Head of Domestic Branches, Consumer Banking Group at National Bank of Kuwait said: “We always seek to be closer to customers anywhere, and therefore, we are pursuing further expansion to reach them in all areas of Kuwait. This comes in line with our strategy to deliver premier banking products and services relevant to customers’ needs and various lifestyles in order to enhance their banking experience.”

“Our ongoing geographical expansion is well thought out and aligned with customers’ needs and expectations which we carefully identify based on close communication and analysis of their ideas and opinions, using state-of-the-art artificial intelligence (AI) and data analytics technologies,” he added. “The expansion of NBK’s branch and ATM network across Kuwait bolsters its market leading position, and comes in line with our endeavors to integrate branches’ services with digital channels services available around the clock, to ultimately offer customers a comprehensive banking experience,” he emphasized.

NBK continues to cement its leading position in the banking sector through the largest domestic banking network in Kuwait, with 72 branches. In addition, it boasts the biggest owned ATM network with 450 onsite and offsite ATMs/CDMs. It is worth mentioning that NBK’s new branches are on par with international standards, reflecting the radical changes the bank is making to the traditional branches concept, starting from the design, to the interactive services and advanced banking solutions provided, to keep pace with the fast-paced developments in the banking industry. These changes reflect the expectations of NBK Customers with whom the bank is always in touch to know about their needs and expectations, to ensure offering relevant services at the branches.