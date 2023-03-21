NBK organizes event to celebrate the 10th anniversary of BACCH

KUWAIT: National Bank of Kuwait (NBK) is always keen to deliver on its CSR commitments towards all segments of society and all sectors, particularly in childcare and healthcare. In this context, the bank organized a special event to celebrate the 10th anniversary of Bayt Abdullah for the Care of Children in Hospice (BACCH).

The event, which was organized by NBK’s family at BACCH, hosted the children in the Hospice as well as some children from NBK Children’s Hospital and their families, who spent joyful moments interacting with the various engaging activities. These activities included competitions, singing and entertainment, creating fun and joyful atmospheres, with the participation of the singer, Zak Al Mosawi who gave an amusing and very engaging singing show.

On this occasion, Joanne Al Abdul Jaleel, Senior Public Relations Officer at National Bank of Kuwait said: “We always seek to provide all support to the children undergoing long treatment journey, considering this an integral part of our CSR commitments.” “We always aim to put a smile on the faces of children who are in a dire need for such support. To this end, we introduce many initiatives to bring them happiness and joy, such as (I dream to Be) initiative, through which we made the dreams of many children come true, boosting their determination to overcome the disease in order to realize their dreams in the future,” she added.

Al Abdul Jaleel said she was happy with the results achieved through these initiatives and events; most importantly seeing the joy and smile on the faces of children and their families. She also emphasized that caring for the families of children during these difficult times for all family members is a key goal of all the initiatives and events organized by NBK, as it gives them more strength to weather these times.

NBK continues to present a role model for CSR contributions, as seen in financing the development of all NBK Children’s Hospital units. It also made a generous donation to establish Stem Cell Therapy Unit, and aligning it with the best international standards of care for patients and their families, making it one of the leading stem cell transplant centers in the region.

NBK boasts a rich record of leading humanitarian and social initiatives, including providing different sorts of support to the children in Kuwait. It also organizes regular visits to many childcare humanitarian organizations with the aim of promoting community service culture and raising social responsibility awareness, an approach that is consistently followed and promoted by the bank.