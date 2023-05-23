NBK participates as Gold Sponsor of AUM Career Fair

KUWAIT: Reflecting its consistent support of fresh graduates as they make the first step in their career, National Bank of Kuwait (NBK) participated as the Gold Sponsor of the American University of the Middle East (AUM) Career Fair 2023. NBK’s participation in the fair reflects its continuous endeavors to support the Kuwaiti youth and to attract the best national talents and to provide them with suitable job opportunities in an important sector like the banking and financial sector. The fair was held over 3 days from 22 to 24 May during which NBK’s pavilion attracted a large number of visitors from the participants, as Group Human Resources staff provided answers to all inquiries raised by the students who filled out the job applications for available vacancies. This comes in line with the bank’s endeavors to encourage these graduates to join the banking sector, which is pivotal in developing the Kuwaiti economy.

Speaking on this, Jarrah Al-Shatti, Senior Talent Acquisition Officer at National Bank of Kuwait said: “By sponsoring career fairs, NBK aims to offer a meeting point between private sector companies and potential candidates looking for a career. It also helps graduates navigate their way into the labor market and connect directly with companies and institutions to secure job opportunities.”

“NBK is committed to provide training programs for young Kuwaiti fresh graduates and students, to equip them with the expertise, professional knowledge, and on-job training, as professional preparation for them to navigate their way into the labor market, reflecting its role as one of the key supporters of the youth among private sector institutions in Kuwait,” he added.

“We always seek to solidify our leadership in the private sector in attracting, training, upskilling national talent and qualifying them for joining the banking sector. We also do our utmost endeavors to build professional young national cadres who are able to take on leading roles in the future and promote a sustainable future for the Kuwaiti economy,” he continued. “NBK boasts a unique and solid workplace culture matching international peers. It ensures continuous development for its employees through exceptional training opportunities including professional training programs that are aligned with the highest international standards to help develop their skills and expertise for a thriving and sustainable career,” Al-Shatti remarked.

NBK is an employer of choice that offers equal opportunities and embraces diversity in the workplace. In addition, NBK’s recruitment strategy is based on acquiring, training and developing the young national cadres through the best-in-class programs to help them build a successful career that qualifies them to take on future leading roles in the bank. This makes NBK the private sector employer of choice for the Kuwaiti fresh graduates as it boasts the highest Kuwaiti employee retention rate.

NBK annually sponsors many career fairs for the Kuwaiti youth to introduce to them suitable job opportunities that meet their aspirations, reflecting its constant commitment to nurture the young national talent and qualify them for the labor market. It also provides unwavering support to all career fairs that help youth and fresh graduates to find the right job.