NBK provides cash withdrawal through digital wallet

KUWAIT: National Bank of Kuwait (NBK) always seeks to enrich customers’ banking experience by introducing innovative, top-notch products and services that give them a comprehensive and exceptional banking experience. In this context, the bank announced providing cash withdrawal service using the digital wallet on smartphones or smartwatches.

Through the new service, all NBK and non-NBK Customers can now withdraw cash from NBK ATMs in an easy and secure way using the digital wallets on their smartphones or smartwatches, without the need for debit cards. The new service reflects the integration of premium digital services with the most advanced payment solutions provided by NBK to its customers, which contributes to enriching their banking experience and offering comprehensive and integrated digital services that give them more convenience and peace of mind.

Speaking on introducing this service, Maitham Al-Salem, Digital Transformations Channel Manager at National Bank of Kuwait said: “NBK is committed to provide all digital services and payment solutions that meet customers’ needs and allow them quick, easy and secure banking.”

“We are always seeking to strengthen our leading position as the leading banking institution in Kuwait by integrating digital innovation at all levels of our operations, which enables us to provide a comprehensive experience to our customers through innovative products and services,” he added. “With customers’ growing reliance on digital wallets on smartphones and smartwatches in payments, we have acted promptly to fulfill their expectations to provide more banking transactions through these wallets, basically ATM cash withdrawal,” he mentioned.

Al-Salem emphasized that NBK will continue providing all new digital banking services, advanced payment solutions and mobile banking transactions, within its consistent endeavors to meet the needs of its customers and reinforce its leadership in providing the latest banking services relevant to their various lifestyles and ever-evolving needs. The advanced technologies and upgraded services provided by NBK to its customers is a key focus in its strategy. Moreover, the extensive experience gained over long decades enables it to understand customers’ needs, evaluate their goals, and even exceed their expectations. NBK continues to cement its leading position in the banking sector through the largest domestic banking network in Kuwait, with 69 branches. In addition, it boasts the biggest owned ATM network with 450 onsite and offsite ATMs/CDMs.