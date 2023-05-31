NBK sponsors KIBS banking seminars

KUWAIT: National Bank of Kuwait (NBK) is sponsoring a number of seminars organized by Kuwait Institute of Banking Studies (KIBS) during May and June, hosting lecturers from IE University- Madrid and London Business School.

The seminars tackle a number of key topics relevant to the banking sector including “How Will AI Impact Banking” and “Influence & Negotiations”.

The workshop titled “Influence & Negotiations” was presented by Dr Niro Sivanathan, Prof of Organizational Behavior at the London Business School.

The workshop focused on making good decisions, influencing individuals, and negotiating good deals. Through a variety of simulations and cases dealing with negotiations, and influence, it explored the processes by which leaders can bring value to themselves and their organization.

The lecture augmented participants’ knowledge of negotiations by bringing together extensive knowledge on decision-making and the psychology of influence to develop a set of tactics and strategies to influence others at the bargaining table and beyond.

It also helped participants from professionals who have policymaking, managerial or supervisory roles in banks and non-banking organizations developing strategies all designed to help negotiators create and claim the greatest value.

Dr. Niro’s work has been published in top journals in the fields of Science, Management and Psychology, such as the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, Nature Human Behavior, Academy of Management Journal, Administrative Science Quarterly, Psychological Science, and Journal of Applied Psychology, among others.

In a related context, NBK also sponsors a seminar themed “How will AI Impact Banking” which hosts Prof. Ikhlaq Sidhu, the Dean of the School of Science and Technology, IE University in Madrid Spain. The program explores the impact of AI and ChatGPT on the banking industry as well as the various ways in which AI is being used in the sector. It also demystifies the technology trends of AI, ChatGPT and new Web technologies, through discussion of their relevance to the banking industry. In particular, the program also examines how AI technologies, such as machine learning and natural language processing, are being used to automate various banking processes, improve customer service, enhance fraud detection and reduce costs.

Participants will discuss how AI is transforming the traditional banking system and what challenges and opportunities lie ahead for ﬁnancial institutions and their customers, as well as case studies of AI applications in banking operations and fraud detection.

Prof Ikhlaq Sidhu is the Dean of the School of Science and Technology, IE University in Madrid Spain and the founding faculty director emeritus of UC Berkeley’s Sutardja Center for Entrepreneurship & Technology. He is the author of the book “Innovation Engineering” and the creator of the very popular Data-X Course at Berkeley. He has been granted 75 patents in internet communication technologies. Dr. Sidhu developed the Berkeley Method of Entrepreneurship, a teaching framework used at UC Berkeley as part of the Entrepreneurship and Technology area at the number one university in the world.

NBK’s participation as a main sponsor of these seminars comes as part of its consistent endeavors to actively contribute to increasing awareness and knowledge among all segments of society, especially in view of the fast-paced technological advancement and its impact on digital banking services.

NBK always sponsors such seminars as part of its social initiatives, reflecting its approach to develop the different areas of society including social and educational sides, in an effort to better serve society and contribute to its development.