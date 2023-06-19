NBK summer internship program attracts students

KUWAIT: National Bank of Kuwait (NBK) is launching its Summer Internship Program on July 3, 2023. The three-week courses are especially designed for high school students, between the age of 14 and 18 years. Each session will include between 30 -35 students. “NBK views the Aspire Summer Internship Program as an extension to its educational initiatives and as part of its corporate social responsibility,” said Yaqoub Al-Baqer, NBK Public Relations Senior Manager.

“This annual program demonstrates NBK’s long-standing social involvement as well as its national commitment towards providing young generations with the suitable opportunities to experience how the actual professional banking concerns and transactions are handled and processed.” “It has been 20 years since the establishment of the program,” added Baqer.

“At the core of NBK’s corporate social responsibility is our commitment to developing the youth in Kuwait. NBK invests at every level in the training, professional development and the growth of the youth cadres, to contribute to trainees’ basic and professional competencies and abilities in fields of practical life.” The Aspire Summer Internship Program is made up of three different sessions, which go on for five hours a day each, over three weeks.

The first session starts on the July 3, while the following sessions start on July 23 and August 13, respectively. All trainees will receive a condensed training program about NBK products, services and workshops with Creative Confidence. The trainees will have professional exams from the HR department about the knowledge of NBK.