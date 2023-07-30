NBK Supports LOYAC’s “KON” program

KUWAIT: As a platinum sponsor, National Bank of Kuwait (NBK) welcomes the participants from LOYAC’s program “KON”. This social entrepreneurship program is co-created with Babson College, the most prestigious entrepreneurship college in the United States and the number one institution in the world for entrepreneurship education. The program aims to introduce young adults between the ages of 12 to 16 to the world business and to turn their ideas into action. Emad Al-Ablani, General Manager Human Resources Group, attended the opening of the program.

NBK will take part in the training sessions that will be ongoing until August 10, 2023. Throughout the four-week program, leaders from NBK along with a group of professional leaders, mentors and trainers, locally and regionally, will encourage the 53 participants to create a profitable business that solves social challenges. NBK’s sponsorship and participation in the program comes as a part of its strategic partnership with LOYAC. NBK is dedicated towards supporting talented young people and empowering them towards achieving their goals. KON is one of these initiatives that help invest and support young youths.

NBK supported KON for eight consecutive years. The program provides its expertise to young people through training sessions and workshops and looks forward to seeing the participants moving into key leadership roles in their near future. “KON” students will experience different stages during the program: thinking, planning and doing. The experiential learning journey the students undertake throughout the five weeks supports them to learn skills that include creativity, critical thinking, problem solving, communication and collaboration.

The students also learn technical skills to write up a successful business plan, and how to pitch their business ideas to investors. By the end of the program, students will be able to present their business ideas before a jury panel, in addition to a professor from Babson College. NBK believes that investing in human resources is investing in our future. The KON program goes along with NBK’s initiatives to invest in youth and support their aspirations. LOYAC is a nonprofit organization that runs several programs for the youth to develop their professional skills, enhance their personal growth and help them find their sense of purpose by extending themselves to others.