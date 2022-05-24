NBK’s 2022 Summer Internship Program starts its registration

KUWAIT: National Bank of Kuwait (NBK) is launching its 2022 Summer Internship Program on June 26, 2022. The online registration for the Summer Internship Program started through nbk.com and it will end on June 18. The two-week courses are specially designed for high school students, between the age of 14 and 18 years. Each session will include 30 students.

“NBK views the Summer Internship Program as an extension to its educational initiatives and as part of its corporate social responsibility,” said Yaqoub Al-Baqer, NBK Public Relations Senior Manager. “This annual program demonstrates NBK’s long-standing social involvement as well as its national commitment towards providing young generations with the suitable opportunities to experience how the actual professional banking concerns and transactions are handled and processed.”

“It has been 19 years since the establishment of the program,” added Baqer. “At the core of NBK’s corporate social responsibility is our commitment to developing the youth in Kuwait. NBK invests at every level in the training, professional development and the growth of the youth cadres, to contribute to trainees’ basic and professional competencies and abilities in fields of practical life.”

The Summer Internship Program is made up of four different sessions, five-hour daily over two weeks each. The first session starts on the 26th of June, while the following sessions start on 17th and 31st of July and 14th of August respectively.

All trainees will receive a condensed training program about NBK products and services and workshops with Creative Confidence. The trainees will have professional exams from HR department about the knowledge of NBK.