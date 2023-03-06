NCCAL celebrates Ishbiliya Public Library opening

KUWAIT: Assistant Secretary-General of the National Council for Culture, Arts and Literature (NCCAL) Dr Sultan Al-Daihani inaugurated Monday, the Ishbiliya Public Library, in conjunction with the celebration of the 100th anniversary of the establishment of Al-Ahliya Library.

The library includes more than 15,000 different books and a special exhibition of rare manuscripts from the National Library of Kuwait. The event is part of the 28th Qurain Cultural Festival, which was launched Sunday.

Founded by Sheikh Yusuf bin Issa Al-Qinai, Abdul Hamid Al-Sanea and Sultan Al-Kulaib, Al-Ahlia Library was first opened on Jan 23, 1923. The library’s name has been changed to the “National Library of Kuwait” since 1994.

Daihani, who is also the Director General of the National Library of Kuwait, stressed the importance of Al-Ahliya Library as the starting point for the National Library of Kuwait and all public libraries in the country. He said an exhibition showcasing the history of public libraries in Kuwait will be held on the sidelines of the event, with the participation of a group of historians.

The event, said Daihani, is meant to highlight the importance of public libraries in the country as cultural centers that provide information and where people can attend lectures, seminars and cultural exhibitions that enrich their knowledge. – KUNA