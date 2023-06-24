NCCAL participates in ALESCO meeting on preserving Arab culture

KUWAIT: The National Council for Culture, Arts and Literature (NCCAL) stressed the importance of Kuwait’s participation in the meeting of the Standing Committee for Arab Culture of the Arab League Educational, Cultural and Scientific Organization (ALECSO) which discussed ways to preserve heritage and encourage investment in the field of culture.

The meeting, hosted by Tunisia last Tuesday and Wednesday, provided an opportunity to discuss issues regarding culture and heritage sectors, Director of NCCAL’s Foreign Cultural Relations Dept., and Antiquities and Museums Dept. Mohammad bin Redha said in a press release on Friday. Bin Redha, a member of the Standing Committee for Arab Culture, added that the meeting discussed preparations for the 24th session of the next conference of ministers for cultural affairs in Arab countries, which will be held in Marrakesh, Morocco.

The meeting discussed follow-up on the implementation of the decisions of the 23rd session, added bin Redha, noting that the meeting also discussed supporting the culture of Jerusalem and sponsoring Arab cultural institutions in Jerusalem. On the sidelines of the meeting, a ceremony was organized to honor the poets on the Arab Poetry Day 2023 and Iraqi poet Nazik Al-Malaika was chosen as a symbol of Arab culture for 2023.

ALECSO is one of the most prominent organizations of joint Arab action, since its establishment, that continues to work on its mission in empowering intellectual unity in the Arab world through education, culture, science, and raising the cultural knowledge to keep pace with global civilization. – KUNA