Nepal ambassador holds event to promote tourism

KUWAIT: The Embassy of Nepal in the State of Kuwait organized an interactive program this week, titled “Destination Nepal: Nature, Culture and Adventure”, in the presence of travel agents, tour operators and media representatives.

The program was inaugurated by Ambassador of Nepal Durga Prasad Bhandari, his spouse Bindhya Bhandari and Khalid Jassim Al-Yassin with the Asia Department at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs by lighting a lamp. Speaking on the occasion, Bhandari gave a detailed picture of Nepal’s major tourist destinations, including Kathmandu, Patan, Bhaktapur, Pokhara and Chitwan.

He also spoke about tourism products and activities, covering nature, culture and other adventure activities that enthrall visitors to pay a visit to Nepal from across the globe. Bhandari also highlighted the roles that the local entrepreneurs in the travel sector and the media based in Kuwait can play in promoting and marketing Nepal’s tourism in Kuwait which, he said, is at the interest of all residents in Kuwait. He expressed his commitment to work closely with travel entrepreneurs and media to that end.

“The travel agencies in Kuwait can conduct a package tour to Nepal either solely by themselves or in partnership with concerned Airlines Company or with the travel agents, tour operators or hoteliers in Nepal to this end,” he added. “As tourism can contribute in promoting people to people contact between the two countries, this win-win exercise would open the new avenue to diversify the relations in other areas such as trade, investment, employment, sports among others.”

He extended sincere thanks to the management of both Kuwait Airways and Jazeera Airways for operating the direct flights between Nepal and Kuwait. He also expressed happiness over the decision to resume direct flights to Gautam Buddha International Airport, Bhairahawa, Lumbini of Nepal by Jazeera Airways from Kuwait soon.

Ambassador Bhandari said that the embassy of Nepal in Kuwait has been providing visa to the visitors in a shortest possible time and added that most of the nationalities, including Kuwaiti nationals, may obtain on arrival visa at immigration office at Tribhuvan International Airport in Kathmandu and other entry points as well.

During the program, Counsellor of the Embassy Sujani Rana shared information with the participants on various tourist destinations, products, and activities in Nepal including mountaineering, trekking, bird watching, rafting, kayaking, canyoning, paragliding, mountain biking, ziplining and bungee jumping. Nepali folk and cultural dances by local Nepali artists were also presented during the event.