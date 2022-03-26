Netflix to show VO Kuwait’s ‘Weird Tales’

KUWAIT: Netflix, the global entertainment streaming platform, signed an agreement with VO, the first Kuwait-based integrated youth platform for incubating young talents, to show VO’s newly produced Arabic anthology series “Weird Tales” (Hikayat Ghareeba), which was filmed at its high-tech and well-established creative studios after five years of preparations for the project.

VO announced today that the series is considered to be the first “supernatural horror-like” series featuring a group of eight separate episodes written by different prominent writers and directed from a unique creative angle that is inspired by American and European series such as The Twilight Zone and Black Mirror.

In an official statement, the CEO of VO Kuwait, Ms. Riham Al Ayyar, announced the agreement and stated: “VO aims to trigger a cinema wave from Kuwait and the Arabian Gulf region that would deliver an elevated cinematic language, paving the way for a powerful regional film movement that could echo internationally. We are therefore looking forward to cultivating our relationship with Netflix and collaborating in many future projects that would illustrate a real image of our region and support Kuwaiti and Gulf talents.”

Al Ayyar reaffirmed VO’s commitment and dedication towards positioning Kuwait on the global map and diversifying the country’s economy through its local talents. She then added: “Our main objective is to position Kuwait globally through exceptional Kuwaiti talents and internationally recognized professionals.” Among new actors and actresses, many celebrated Kuwaiti talents are participating in the series, such as Rahaf Al Anazi, Ahmed Al Aonan, Faisal Al Amiri, Hoda Al Khatib, Abdullah Al Tarawa, Muhammad Safar and Hassan Ibrahim.

Founded in July 2020, VO nurtures and supports Kuwaiti talents and inspiring initiatives in various fields including entrepreneurship. The platform launched its all-inclusive creative hub and official mobile-application in 2021, and is currently establishing an academic program for Kuwaiti youth to nurture their talents while promoting their creative productions on a seamless, high-tech and efficient digital platform.