Netherlands, Kuwait to expand commercial, climate cooperation

KUWAIT: Dutch Ambassador Laurens Westhoff said Kuwait and the Netherlands will further enhance their longstanding commercial relationship based on friendship and mutual trust for the benefit of the two countries and a stable and secure world.

The remarks came at the reception held Tuesday by the Embassy of the Netherlands to celebrate the birthday of King Willem Alexander at the Netherlands Residence Garden.

“King’s Day in the Netherlands is a confirmation of the strong bonds between the Dutch Royal family and its citizens. This year’s official theme will be ‘we are all Kings and Queens’. King’s Day is inclusive and egalitarian like the Netherlands is inclusive and egalitarian,” Westhoff said, explaining the meaning behind the celebration of the king’s birthday.

Westhoff indicated that Kuwait and the Netherlands are discussing issues like food security and climate change, both of which require new partnerships to tackle. “Therefore, we are developing, together with research institutes KISR, KFAS, and Kuwait University and also with Shell Kuwait, new branches to our relationship,” he said.

He added that in 2024 the two countries will mark 60 years of diplomatic relations. Both will celebrate their shared values and interests, as well as their commitment to the multilateral system.

The Dutch ambassador pointed out that Kuwait and the Netherlands share many values. “Being relatively small countries, with large and powerful neighbors, both our countries embrace the principle of an international rules-based order. Many times, Kuwait and the Netherlands have stood shoulder to shoulder in promoting and defending the principles of sovereignty, territorial integrity, and the inviolability of internationally recognized borders,” he said.

He revealed that KLM Royal Dutch Airlines will soon expand from six flights per week to daily direct flights to the Netherlands, adding that bilateral relationship is growing from strength to strength.