New defense, interior ministers appointed

By B Izzak

KUWAIT: An Amiri decree was issued yesterday appointing Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah and Sheikh Talal Al-Khaled Al-Sabah as interior and defense ministers respectively. They replace the former defense and interior ministers who resigned together last month in protest against the state of affairs in the country and their inability to carry out reforms under such circumstances.

Meanwhile, the special ministers’ tribunal said yesterday that the money taken from the army fund by senior officials was in fact used for “classified national security matters”, and that the late Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah “was aware and approved the spending”, and thus the issue is outside public supervision and accountability.

The court on Tuesday acquitted former prime minister HH Sheikh Jaber Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah, former interior minister Sheikh Khaled Al-Jarrah Al-Sabah and seven current and former senior officials of charges of stealing more than KD 150 million from the army fund.

Detailing its ruling yesterday, the court said it received a letter from the Amiri Diwan stating that the money was spent with the prior knowledge and approval of the late Amir. The court said the money was used for top national security affairs and such matters cannot be disclosed for risk of harm to national interests. The court ruling is not final as it will go to the court of cassation for a final verdict.