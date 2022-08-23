New guidelines for taxis issued

KUWAIT: The General Directorate of Traffic has issued instructions to roaming and call taxi companies and offices to affix a taxi permit in Arabic and English in a clear place behind the driver’s seat (on both sides) with the company’s information and the driver’s phone number. Taxis should operate the meter and light the taxi sign in the absence of passengers.

Call taxi drivers cannot pick up passengers from the street, while both roaming and call taxis cannot pick up passengers from Kuwait International Airport. Taxis also cannot pick up passengers from highways or main roads. Taxis can only transport passengers and it is not permissible to transport goods or food.

The General Directorate of Traffic stressed the need for taxi drivers to comply with these instructions, warning any taxi driver who violates the instructions and the traffic law will be held accountable.